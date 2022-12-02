ARLINGTON, VA. — Ahead of SNAXPO 2023, SNAC International will host a webinar helping startup snack brands promote themselves and build connections within the industry.

The webinar will introduce brands to the Startups at SNAXPO Program, an initiative launched by SNAC International to help snack startups connect with industry mentors, introduce innovations, suppliers and co-manufacturers to help them grow, hold sessions with leading industry media and educate participants on the industry’s most important trends.

SNAC International will also subsidize the travel of participating startups up to $1,000 to attend SNAXPO and discount their registration fee by more than 50%.

“SNAXPO has been a key industry gathering for years, but in 2023 we are really rolling out the red carpet for startups and emerging snack brands,” said Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “From pricing, networking, education and world-class exhibitors, we are anxious to let snack entrepreneurs know why SNAXPO is a can’t-miss event in 2023.”

The webinar will be moderated by Monica Watrous, managing editor of Food Entrepreneur and Food Business News, and hosted by Brandon Partridge, SNAC International consultant and founder of two food startups.

The webinar will be held Dec. 14, 2-3 p.m. EST, and participants can register here. SNAXPO 2023 is scheduled for March 19-21 in Orlando, Fla.