WASHINGTON — SNAC International announced the finalists and judges for its third biennial “SNAC Tank,” a pitch competition for emerging brands held April 16 at SNX 2024 in Dallas. The finalists will pitch their brand’s product, vision and business model to a panel of judges for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize and gain valuable industry connections.

“SNAC Tank is one of our favorite parts of SNX because we get to enjoy the latest and most tasty innovations in snacking while seeing an exciting live competition,” said Christine Cochran, chief executive officer of SNAC International. “Each of these brands represents the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity that is driving the snack industry forward. We commend them for their vision and dedication to delivering new and delicious snacks to consumers.”

The SNAC Tank Finalists are:

Absurd Snacks: The company offers a low sugar, high protein snack mix featuring crunch roasted chickpeas, fava beans, granola clusters and fruit. Absurd Snacks was founded in 2022 with a mission to offer an enhanced snack to those with food allergies by using ingredients free from the nine major food allergens. They will be represented by Gracie Mittl, CEO and co-founder.

Keya Snacks: The brand’s Bombay Chips source 29 dried and blended spices from India when are combined with potatoes sourced across the United States. The chips promote wellness and the cultural heritage of authentic Indian flavors. They will be represented by founder and CEO Keya Wingfield.

Good Journey Donuts: The company offers low-sugar donuts made with a blend of fibers and naturals sweeteners, marketed as a guilt-free snack for environmentally conscious consumers. They will be represented by co-founder Kristoffer Quiaoit.

Theo’s Plant-Based: This snack contained 2 to 3 servings of organic vegetables like ginger teriyaki and garlic herb with vegetables as the No. 1 ingredient, and claims to be the first brand to introduce “vegetable jerky” to the market. They will be represented by Theo Mourad, co-founder and co-CEO.

Confetti Snacks: Confetti Snacks makes veggie and mushroom chips made from upcycled produce. Their colorful snacks are visually appealing and also aim to end hunger by upcycling “ugly” produce. They will be represented by Betty Lu, founder and CEO.

The panel of judges feature Daymond John, founder of fashion brand FUBU and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Also serving as expert judges are Monica Watrous, managing editor of NOSH; Jeff Partridge, partner, Highland Partners LP; and Mauro Gomez, chief growth officer, Anita’s Snack Foods.

SNX attendees can sample products and meet the finalists and semifinalists at the SNAC Tank Showcase on Tuesday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Experience Zone. Semifinalists include Levelle Nutrition, Pac Pac Snacks, Lillie’s of Charleston (Gullah Pop) and OMG! Pretzels.