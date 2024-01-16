ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International is holding its third SNAC Tank Pitch Competition. The competition features guest judge Daymond John, founder of FUBU and star of ABC’s reality series “Shark Tank.”

Participants must submit a two minute video pitch describing their product and brand as well as product samples. The competition provides startup snack brands the opportunity to win a $10,000 prize. The winner also will have access to connections with industry mentors and receive visibility and industry media coverage.

Five semi-finalists will be invited to SNX to participate in the SNAC Tank Showcase where they will showcase their products and provide samples to attendees.

The submission deadline is Feb. 16. Five finalists will be notified on Feb. 28 and will present their products to a panel of judges followed by a three minute Q&A.

The competition will be held at SNAC International’s biennial education and collaboration forum, SNX in Dallas on April 14-16. To apply go to:

.