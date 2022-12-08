BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is adding three new varieties to the company’s Special K cereal brand. The new cereals target different snacking occasions dubbed as “food moods” by the company.

Special K Oat Crunch Honey features honey flavored multigrain flakes with vanilla flavored oat clusters. Special K High Protein offers the brand’s highest plant-based protein content — 20 grams per serving — in the form of chocolate and almond flavored flakes. The keto-friendly Special K Zero is catered toward consumers with sugar-related dietary requirements — the cinnamon flavored cereal puffs feature no sugar, 18 grams of plant-based protein and 2 net carbs per serving.

“We know Special K fans trust us to deliver delicious food packed with flavor,” said Sadie Garcia, brand director at Kellogg Co. “We also know food moods are constantly changing, so we are thrilled to bring even more variety to the Special K line-up that’ll meet whatever cravings or needs we all have. With tasty new benefits like top-notch crunchy texture, our first-ever zero grams sugar cereal and our highest protein offering yet, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your every need — and then some.”

All three cereal varieties are available at retailers nationwide beginning in December in both individual and family-sized box options.