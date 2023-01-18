MEXICO CITY — A spokesperson for Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV on Jan. 17 confirmed the company is acquiring Vel Pitar, a Romanian bakery, from NCH Capital but said Bimbo will wait until its next quarterly financial report to give details on the transaction.

Vel Pitar, Vâlcea, Romania, owns 10 production units in 9 cities in Romania and has more than 2,500 employees. The company delivers bread, cakes, sweet baked foods and salty snacks daily to more than 7,000 stores. Vel Pitar was formed in 2001 through the merger of four factories in the milling and baking industry: Mopariv Vâlcea, Berceni Bucharest, Granpan Tecuci and Panegrano Cluj.

NCH Capital has a policy to not comment on its investments.

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo has expanded in Europe in recent years. The company in 2017 acquired East Balt Bakeries Co., which allowed Grupo Bimbo to start doing business in eight new countries: Italy, France, Switzerland, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, South Africa and South Korea. Grupo Bimbo in October 2022 announced it had acquired United Kingdom-based St Pierre Groupe, a baker of premium brioche-style products with a growing presence in the United States.

Sales in Grupo Bimbo’s Europe, Asia and Africa segment reached 9.55 billion Mexican pesos in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, which was up 10% from 8.68 billion Mexican pesos in the previous year’s third quarter.