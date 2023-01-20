WORCESTER, MASS. — The Table Talk Pie Co. has acquired the assets of Acton Vale, Que.-based Patisserie Gaudet, a baker of pies and tarts established in Canada in 1953.

Table Talk Pies said it intends to reopen Gaudet’s baking facility in Acton Vale that recently was shuttered due to the company’s foreclosure.

“We intend to reopen the Gaudet plant to make pies for the Canadian market again and we will work closely with the former employees, as well as local and provincial authorities, to try to get this plant back up and running as quickly as possible,” said Harry Kokkinis, president of Table Talk Pies.

The company said it had retained Gaudet’s former general manager to help lead the effort to reopen the plant.

Table Talk Pies operates three facilities with 300 employees in the United States. The company produces approximately 250 million tarts and 25 million pies annually.