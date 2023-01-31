WASHINGTON — Executives of Ardent Mills LLC and Bimbo Bakeries USA have been elected to chair the Grain Foods Foundation.

At an Executive Committee meeting Jan. 30, Angie Goldberg, Ardent’s chief growth officer, and Lorraine Hale, vice president and general manager of bread, buns and rolls for BBU, were each elected co-chair of the GFF. Leading the GFF, the two succeed Debo Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Flowers Foods, Inc., and Kirk Stehr, GFF senior vice president of sales at Grain Craft.

Also elected officers were as treasurer, James M. Meyer, president of Italgrani USA, St. Louis, and as secretary, Erin E. Ball, GFF executive director.

At a GFF annual meeting Jan. 26, Ms. Goldberg and Ms. Hale were elected to three-year terms as trustees of the GFF. Also elected to terms expiring in 2025 were Andy Smith, senior vice president, consumer insights and relations, Flowers Foods, Inc., and Chad Donvito, president of King’s Hawaiian.