MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has added a pair of experienced company leaders to its executive team, naming Joanne Knight chief financial officer and Philippa Purser head of strategy and global process leader.

“As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company’s success,” said Brian Sikes, president and chief executive officer. “Joanne and Philippa are exceptional leaders with a compelling blend of strategic discipline, well-honed operating skills and a relentless passion for serving our customers and people. I am looking forward to their continued leadership and partnership.”

Ms. Knight, who currently serves as Cargill’s acting CFO, previously was vice president of finance for Cargill’s Agriculture Supply Chain enterprise, including Ocean Transportation and the World Trading Group.

Before Cargill, she spent 10 years in finance, marketing and business leadership roles at General Mills that included profit and loss responsibility, as well as roles in supply chain finance, sales finance, and financial planning and analysis. She also held finance leadership roles at Wachovia.

Ms. Knight received a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

Ms. Purser, who has been with Cargill for 32 years, brings deep global experience and a focus on people and culture, delivering for customers and defining growth strategies to this role.

She has been Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chain Group leader in Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA), leading significant transformation and operational improvements. With broad industry experience across multiple businesses, cycles and geographies, Ms. Purser has held leadership roles in the United States, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

Ms. Purser received a bachelor’s degree in history from Cambridge University.

“The world is a diverse place and to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, we need to bring more perspectives and voices to the table,” Mr. Sikes said. “We are excited about adding these two new leaders to our diverse executive team and committed to driving meaningful impact.”