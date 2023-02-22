YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. has promoted Ryan Towry to vice president of engineering and innovation. Mr. Towry most recently was senior mechanical engineer, where he managed projects and integrated new process solutions.

“Ryan has done exemplary work here at Kwik Lok, including streamlining processes and developing new solutions for our customers,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer of Kwik Lok. “In the VP role, he can also apply his leadership experience and support our global Kwik Lok culture of innovation.”

Before joining Kwik Lok, Mr. Towry was director of engineering at Yakima Chief Hops. Earlier, he held a variety of engineering positions including project engineer for Barnum Mechanical Inc. and mechanical engineer for Electric Power Systems Inc.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Washington State University in Pullman, and an associate of science degree in engineering at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Wash.