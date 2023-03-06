LOS ANGELES — Holger Kraetschmer has joined King’s Hawaiian as chief marketing officer.

Mr. Kraetschmer spent the past nearly 12 years with adidas in a variety of roles, most recently as head of consumer foresight and strategy. Prior to adidas he was vice president of brand management at SunPower Corp., and earlier was senior brand marketing director for global X Games at ESPN. He also has worked as a senior global brand director at Hasbro, a senior managing director at RC2, and a senior brand manager at Mattel.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Berufsakademie Heidenheim and a master’s degree in marketing at California State University — San Bernardino.