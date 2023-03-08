SAUSALITO, CALIF. — Patagonia Provisions, the food and beverage division of Patagonia, has acquired Moonshot, a Plant Forward, Inc. snack brand.

Moonshot’s main ingredient, wheat, is grown with regenerative agriculture and organic practices, and it is traceable to the farm and the field. Farmers, the miller and the manufacturer in the supply chain are within 100 miles of each other, which results in a lower carbon footprint.

Sausalito-based Patagonia Provisions sources ingredients that rebuild soil, protect the health of ocean ecosystems and protect the environment.

“Moonshot has achieved impressive growth by producing and selling delicious and nutritious crackers with a materially improved carbon footprint compared to industry standard practices,” said Paul Lightfoot, general manager of Patagonia Provisions. “Moonshot’s values and mission are strongly aligned with Patagonia Provisions, which made it easy to warmly welcome their people onto our team.”

Moonshot is so named because the company is “shooting for the moon by taking a bite out of climate change, one cracker at a time.” The crackers are carbon-neutral.

“I founded Moonshot with the vision of using the power of food to help tackle climate change,” said Julia Collins, founder of Moonshot. “By joining Patagonia Provisions, who recently made Earth their only shareholder, Moonshot now belongs to the planet. I cannot imagine a more spectacular path forward for our mission, our team and our climatarian community.”