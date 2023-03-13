COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. has expanded its Little Debbie portfolio with the launch of Strawberry Swiss Rolls. The company said it’s the first time it has introduced a year-round flavor extension to the classic Swiss Roll since the product’s launch in 1967.

The snack cakes feature the traditional Swiss Roll chocolate cake rolled around strawberry-flavored crème and encased with a fudge coating. The Swiss Rolls also feature new packaging, McKee said.

“With such an eye-catching pop of color, paired with the iconic Swiss Rolls font, they’re sure to be instantly recognizable,” said Jill Sito, creative service manager at McKee Foods. “Overall, the new packaging for Strawberry Swiss Rolls not only looks stylish, but also effectively communicates the product’s flavor and quality.”

Erica Cunningham, product manager for Little Debbie, added, “Our consumers expressed that they liked the uniqueness of a Strawberry Swiss Roll, considering it a refreshing change from the majority vanilla and chocolate combos, and we couldn’t agree more.”

The Strawberry Swiss Rolls come in a carton of 12 twin-wrapped cake rolls with a suggested retail price of $2.59.