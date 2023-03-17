PHOENIX — Café Valley has partnered with Mott’s and Hawaiian Punch to add new flavors and products to its line of 12-count mini muffins and 16-oz ring cakes.

These new flavors and products include 12-count Mott’s Apple Mini Muffins and 16-oz Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch Ring Cakes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mott’s and Hawaiian Punch to include nostalgic flavors households love and enjoy,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “Adding these celebrated brands to our variations of mini muffins and ring cakes as easy, on-the-go baked goods expands Café Valley's potential, and we couldn’t be more excited to share that with our fans.”

The Mott’s Apple mini muffins and Hawaiian Punch ring cakes are available at select US grocery stores starting next month.