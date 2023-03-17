MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — St Pierre Bakery is expanding three of its core product lines into Walmart.

St Pierre Sliced Brioche Loaf variants have launched into 2,220 Walmart stores, while St Pierre Brioche Waffles with Butter (6 pack) are now available in more than 4,000 stores.

“This is fantastic news for the brand and the result of a collaborative relationship we have built with Walmart, creating a sound strategy and a lot of shared insight,” said David Wagstaff, managing director, St Pierre Bakery. “The St Pierre range offers authentic, high quality and consistent products that meet customer’s needs in a growing category and offer something different. What’s more, our fill rates are unrivalled — and that is crucial in the current climate.

“We have invested heavily in our supply chain to ensure we maintain our industry leading fill rates and deliver for our customers. We knew that the opportunity justified the investment, but driving distribution was key to realizing it and our products appearing on shelves in Walmart stores nationwide has helped us to do just that.”

While the St Pierre brand typically is located in the in-store bakery, distribution through Walmart will see the loaves merchandized, for the first time, in the commercial bread aisle.

“Premiumization is a trend borne of the pandemic but it’s still gaining momentum and it’s here to stay,” said Mr. Wagstaff, who was named managing director of St Pierre Group following Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV’s acquisition of the company last fall. “Changes in consumer habits mean that shoppers are not willing to compromise on quality. St Pierre is perfectly placed to offer our shoppers an upgrade to their usual loaf in a category where consumers are routinely ‘trading up’ to elevate at-home meals.”