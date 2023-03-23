QUINCY, MASS. — Bay State Milling has unveiled its new Wingold Wellness multi-purpose flour. Bay State claims the flour is a healthy and cost-effective substitute to refined wheat flour and offers three times the fiber without losing the quality.

Made from Bay State’s HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour, Wingold Wellness flour is said to offer prebiotic fiber benefits to consumers who prioritize digestive health over everything else. The company said 95% of Americans are not consuming enough fiber on a daily basis and that the Wingold Wellness flour can help.

“We’re excited to offer an innovative take on our legacy product to meet the growing consumer and industry demand for natural foods that have real health benefits,” said Ed Fish, vice president and general manager of Bay State’s varietal solutions business unit. “This product launch provides a glimpse into the future of HealthSense, which can be used to easily elevate and extend both legacy flour brands and our customers' products.”

The Wingold Wellness flour is available in 50-lb sacks for all manufacturers and distributors.