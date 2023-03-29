FORT WAYNE, IND. — Perfection Bakeries brand Aunt Millie’s, a baker of bread, buns, rolls and other baked foods, has issued a recall of its 8-count Our Family White Hotdog Buns due to the potential presence of undeclared sesame.

The potentially affected buns were distributed to retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. The company issued the recall after it was discovered that sesame-containing product was being distributed in packaging that did not declare the allergen.

One allergic reaction has been reported from the undeclared sesame.

Sesame was officially voted as the ninth major allergen — joining peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, dairy, eggs, and wheat — in a Congress bill dubbed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act of 2021 (FASTER Act). Since that decision, manufacturers have had until Jan. 1, 2023, to declare sesame on any food packaging that may have come in contact with the ingredient. Sesame was the first allergen added to the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) since the act took effect in January 2001.

Aunt Millie’s has halted production of the hotdog buns in question until they complete a full investigation with the US Food and Drug Administration. Consumers who have purchased the potentially tainted buns are eligible for a full refund.