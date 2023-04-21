DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries has committed to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a move the company said should provide a pathway to meet validated targets in line with the latest climate science and in accordance with the objectives of the United Nation’s Paris Agreement.

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and emissions reductions within Kemin’s operations and along its value chain are expected to accelerate the company’s efforts to reduce the effects of climate change. In 2021, Kemin unveiled a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of its sustainability strategy.

“Our commitment to SBTi means we will use well-recognized methods backed by science to evaluate our emissions,” said Kim Gibson, associate director of global sustainability at Kemin Industries. “Setting our pace for progress in the near term is an important part of Kemin’s sustainability journey.”