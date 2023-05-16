MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is expanding its Nature Valley brand with the introduction of Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch Bars. According to General Mills, the bars will be the first “savory snack” offering under the Nature Valley brand and will be available in three flavors: everything bagel, white cheddar and smoky barbecue.

“Nature Valley is known for introducing the first mainstream granola bar to consumers, and since 1975 we’ve continued to innovate and find new ways to shake up the bars aisle,” said Ray Joncas, vice president and business unit director, bars, at General Mills. “Snacking fans now have the best of both worlds with our new Savory Nut Crunch Bars as a companion to our traditional whole grain oat granola bars.”

Citing a Wakefield Research Survey conducted in April, General Mills said 63% of Americans have a strong preference for savory or salty snacks.

General Mills also said the bars use a proprietary binding process that removes the need for sugar binders to keep them intact. The 2020 Food and Health Survey found 74% of Americans are seeking to reduce sugar intake in their daily diets, General Mills said.

“Our new technology has enabled us to solve a consumer need for convenient snacks that don't require the use of syrups and sugars to bind the bars together,” said Ali Shaikh, senior brand manager, bars innovation, at General Mills. “This has unlocked an opportunity for us to craft Nature Valley snack bars with 2 grams of sugar in surprisingly savory flavors, delivering on a whole new set of cravings.”

Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch Bars are available at grocery stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.79 for a five-count box.