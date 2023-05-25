INDIANAPOLIS — Keto-friendly cereal and snack brand Catalina Crunch is debuting Grab & Go Crunch Mix in traditional and cheddar flavors. The single-serve snack packs are modeled after the company’s original Crunch Mixes, but packaged for portable convenience.

Both 1.85-oz Grab & Go Crunch Mix flavors provide 5 grams of fiber per single-serve pack. The traditional flavor contains 7 grams of protein while the cheddar flavor clocks in at 10 grams of protein.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Grab & Go Crunch Mix in two of our top selling flavors just in time for summer,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Our Crunch Mix has been our fastest growing product line and as we continue to listen to consumer needs, we wanted to create a Grab & Go version that is more easily accessible and can be eaten on-the-go.”

Catalina Crunch already offers on-the-go versions of some cereal and cookie varieties. This launch marks the first snack-sized savory mix option.