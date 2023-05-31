BOISE, IDAHO — Signature Farms, Signature Care and Signature Café brands at Albertsons Companies, Inc. will consolidate into one master brand called Signature Select. The transition is underway and is expected to be complete in early 2024.

“Signature Select is our flagship brand offering shoppers an incomparable assortment of quality products at an incredible value,” said Jennifer Saenz, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons Cos.

Signature Farm’s fresh poultry and produce, Signature Café’s deli items and Signature Care’s line of personal and baby products will feature the Signature Select logo with a unified package design.

Signature Select is the largest brand in the company’s Own Brands portfolio and features over 8,000 products from packaged salads, ice cream, frozen pizza, coffee, paper goods, pasta, snacks, canned vegetables and fruit and ground beef, pork, and chicken.

Albertsons most recently updated the company’s Own Brands portfolio, including the evolution of the O Organics brand and redesign of Open Nature.