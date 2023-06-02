SAN ANTONIO — Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Garland, Texas-based Aphrodite Divine Confections, a wholesale gourmet frozen dessert manufacturing company that specializes in place-and-bake and thaw-and-serve dessert options. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply is the largest bakery supply distributor in Texas with centers in San Antonio, Carrolton and Houston. It services Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas with direct deliveries through its fleet of 28 trucks and trailers.

Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply said the acquisition will expand the company’s line of custom and proprietary baked foods under Bakeaholic brands. Aphrodite products and labels will remain unchanged.

“This was a move I have been looking forward to,” said Kevin Johnson, owner and president of Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply. “It has been a lifelong goal and dream to continue our expansion into manufacturing.”

Johnson Bros. Bakery Supply will be investing in additional upgrades in manufacturing at Aphrodite immediately, he said.

“We plan on maintaining the ultra-high-quality products and working to move them into new segments,” Mr. Johnson said.