LOS ANGELES — Puratos US is expanding its West Coast operations with two key investments in the Los Angeles region: a new manufacturing line at its Rancho Dominguez, Calif., facility and a planned relocation to a new warehouse and distribution facility in Gardena, Calif.

According to Puratos, the new manufacturing line in Rancho Dominguez will double capacity for the company’s full line of dry products, including bakery and sweet goods mixes and improvers. The line will feature cutting-edge technology with improved automation and enhanced design that incorporates ergonomics and material flow, Puratos said. In addition to the manufacturing line, Puratos said it has made other upgrades to the plant, including a new break room.

The company’s second investment involves the relocation of its warehouse and distribution from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., to a new facility in Gardena that is located five miles from its plant. The close proximity of the warehouse and distribution to the company’s manufacturing plant is expected to reduce transportation time and eliminate 30,000 truck miles and more than 12 tons of CO 2 per year, Puratos said.

The 86,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility includes several environmentally friendly features, including LED lighting, an ESFR (Early Suppression, Fast Response) sprinkler system and on-site electrical charging for vehicles, waste reduction initiatives and responsible packaging practices, the company said.

“These investments demonstrate our dedication to our customers, partners and people, and our commitment to the most sustainable operating model possible,” said Andrew Brimacombe, president of Puratos US. “By expanding, consolidating and streamlining our operations, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for our products and further strengthen our partnerships throughout the critical Los Angeles market.”

Puratos global headquarters are located in Belgium, and its US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ.