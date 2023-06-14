ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Unilever has renewed its long-term chocolate and cocoa supply agreement with Barry Callebaut, extending a partnership that originally was initiated in 2012. Under the renewed agreement, Barry Callebaut will continue to supply Unilever with chocolate innovations for ice cream and support the company in achieving its sustainability goals.

“With the extended agreement, we are building on the long-term relationship that we have maintained with Unilever over the past decade,” said Rogier van Sligter, president EMEA at Barry Callebaut. “During this time, we have become a preferred global supplier and innovation partner for one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, by working closely together in all areas of the partnership, from building a resilient supply chain to leveraging our strength in bringing the latest innovations to Unilever. Going forward, we will continue to support Unilever’s efforts to achieve its sustainability targets.”

In the original 2012 agreement, Barry Callebaut said it would invest $24 million in infrastructure to support Unilever’s needs. Neither company shared financial investment specifics regarding the renewed agreement.

“We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, a long-term partner for our global ice cream business, which will help us execute our ambitious growth plans,” said Willem Uijen, chief procurement officer, Unilever. “Through this partnership, we can look forward to greater innovation for our well-loved ice cream brands, like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, and a closer alignment with our cocoa sustainability goals.”