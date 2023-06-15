ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has transformed its Entenmann’s Minis, giving the product a new name, logo and overall look and feel.

BBU said the former Minis product is now known as Entennman’s Baker’s Delights, and the transition was implemented “to meet the needs of consumers within the sweet baked good snacking category and to ensure the name, branding and positioning reinforce the equity and heritage of the Entenmann's brand to a new generation of consumers.”

“As a brand founded by an authentic baker who took joy in baking for others, we wanted to ensure the new look and feel of Baker’s Delights remained true to the brand’s roots while allowing us to authentically connect with and be present in the everyday lives of our consumers,” said Catherine Danielowich, senior brand manager at Entenmann’s. “The use of ‘baker’ in the name reinforces the brand’s heritage and high-quality products made with care, while ‘delights’ emulates a positive taste experience and appreciation for those everyday moments where consumers are looking for a delicious, fresh, and convenient snack.”

As part of the packaging makeover, BBU said Baker’s Delights is integrating NaviLens technology, which helps visually impaired people find products by hearing their name, nutrition and allergen information. In December 2022, Kellogg Co. added NaviLens technology to the packaging of four cereal varieties in the United States, but Entenmann’s said it is the first sweet baked goods brand to partner with NaviLens.

Entenmann’s Baker’s Delights include mini crumb cakes, mini cheese danishes, mini snack pies and crème filled cupcakes. Each box comes with six to eight individually-wrapped mini snacks.