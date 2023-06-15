ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. is furthering its climate transition commitments with a pledge to reduce scope 3 emissions intensity from sourced ingredients and packaging by 30% by 2030. The packaged goods company earlier committed to a 30% reduction of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“The upstream supply chain, and specifically purchased goods and services, represent the largest source of GHG emissions for a consumer packaged goods company,” said Nick Martin, senior director of ESG at Post Holdings. “Our scope 3 reduction commitment is a very meaningful pledge by our organization. Pursuing this target benefits the environment, while providing an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships with our largest suppliers.”

As part of its climate transition plan and scope 3 GHG goal commitment, Post said it has joined two industry collective action initiatives. The first, CDP Supply Chain, is a coalition of more than 280 members engaging with more than 47,000 global suppliers on environmental issues and climate resiliency. The coalition will allow Post to collect more accurate scope 3 GHG data directly from suppliers. The second initiative, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, is a coalition of 20 global companies providing suppliers with an online learning platform, tools and technical assistance to accelerate climate actions.