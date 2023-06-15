ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. is furthering its climate transition commitments with a pledge to reduce scope 3 emissions intensity from sourced ingredients and packaging by 30% by 2030. The packaged goods company earlier committed to a 30% reduction of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
“The upstream supply chain, and specifically purchased goods and services, represent the largest source of GHG emissions for a consumer packaged goods company,” said Nick Martin, senior director of ESG at Post Holdings. “Our scope 3 reduction commitment is a very meaningful pledge by our organization. Pursuing this target benefits the environment, while providing an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships with our largest suppliers.”