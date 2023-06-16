LOS ANGELES — Food technology startup BetterBrand is expanding its The Better Bagel portfolio with two new varieties: “The Pretzel” and “The Sesame.” The company also offers classic, everything, cinnamon and chocolate chip bagels.

The Better Bagel has the net carbohydrate equivalent of two banana slices, the protein content of four eggs and the sugar content of one stalk of celery, according to the company.

“BetterBrand was founded on the promise that our favorite foods can be craveable and good for you,” said Aimee Yang, founder and chief executive officer of BetterBrand. “Our goal was to create a product that brings joy to healthy eating and provides an unlock for the consumer — changing the consumer experience with food for the better.”

Ms. Yang launched BetterBrand in 2021 on what she described as the “grain-changing” notion that eating dense, starchy foods can have a positive impact on physical and mental health. Ms. Yang raised $1 million to support research and development efforts. Less than six months later, The Better Bagel debuted on the brand’s website for direct-to-consumer sales.

Within three months, BetterBrand hit $1 million in revenue, driven largely by organic growth, Ms. Yang said in a March 2022 interview with Food Business News. The startup raised an additional $2.5 million in October 2021 to prepare for large-scale retail distribution. High-profile investors betting on BetterBrand include Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six fund, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sean Thomas, grandson of Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas.

“The Better Bagel is the holy grail of bagels and the only bagel I really eat,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said. “‘The Sesame’ and ‘The Pretzel’ not only both taste amazing but are loaded with 26 grams of protein — it’s the perfect breakfast or post-workout snack.”

The Better Bagel is now available online and on shelves in more than 1,000 stores in the United States, including Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon’s, Lassen’s, Plum Market, Wild by Nature and Foxtrot Market.