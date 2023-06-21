BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — No injuries were sustained at a Post Consumer Foods cereal plant in Battle Creek, Mich., after a fire broke out on June 19.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said it arrived at the plant around 5:43 a.m. to find smoke coming from the fourth floor of the building. The fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was inside a cereal hopper. No other signs of fire were found in the building, the fire department said.

The fire department said the probable cause of the fire was cereal clogging the container it was in.

Post makes Honey Bunches of Oats, Fruity Pebbles, Honeycomb and Great Grains at the Battle Creek plant.