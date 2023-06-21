ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza Inc. is debuting a Pinpoint Delivery system within the Domino’s phone app, allowing consumers to receive a delivery in outdoor spaces such as a park, beach or playing field.

The new delivery feature does not require an address, instead using GPS location via a “dropped pin” to choose a delivery spot. Consumers can see their delivery driver’s progress and receive text notifications about the delivery. When the delivery driver arrives at the location of the dropped pin, consumers can activate a visual signal on their phone screens to help the driver spot them. According to the company, some pickup spots “will be adjacent” to certain areas and the Pinpoint Delivery option is only available to consumers who have prepaid through the restaurant app.

“Domino’s is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the US to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, senior vice president – chief digital officer, Domino’s. “We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that.”