ARVA, ONT. — Arva Flour Mills, the oldest continuously operating water-powered commercial flour mill in North America, earlier this year acquired the Full of Beans gluten-free brand. Now, Arva is set to launch the gluten-free line under the Arva Flour Mills brand at its retail store and online at www.arvaflourmill.com. Distribution into other retail locations is set for later this summer.

“Since acquiring Arva Flour Mills, it was always our plan to diversify the gluten flours we produce at the mill, with gluten-free flour,” said Mark Rinker, owner of Arva. “To this end, we were thrilled to acquire the popular and local Full of Beans gluten-free line of products. In addition to gluten-free all-purpose flour that can be substituted 1 for 1 with gluten flour, we will also be launching seven other gluten-free products like spicy carrot cake mix, bean brownie mix and applesauce and raisin muffin mix.”

Mr. Rinker said the Arva Flour Mills gluten-free line will be produced and packaged off-site at a dedicated gluten-free facility.

“Since taking ownership of the mill, we have expanded the Arva Flour Mills brand to over 150 grocery and specialty stores in Ontario,” Mr. Rinker said. “The addition of our gluten-free line will further fuel growth of our brand.”

Arva Flour Mills brand includes artisan flour, beer bread mixes, corn bread mix and Red Fife pancake mix.

Arva Flour Mills acquired the Red River Cereal brand from the J.M. Smucker Co. in June 2022. Over the past year the company has slowly reintroduced the cereal brand into more than 500 retailers in Ontario and Western Canada.

“Red River Cereal and Arva Flour Mill brands are complimentary; one seems to be helping the other,” Mr. Rinker said. “Retailers and consumers alike are receptive, and we continue to carve out our niche with novel product offerings and established brands, in large product categories.”