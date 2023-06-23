PHOENIX — Café Valley has invested more than $5 million in its Marion, Ind., baking plant, adding high-speed production equipment to accommodate its new 12-count and 24-count mini cupcake product line. With the investment Café Valley said it will add 83 jobs at the Marion plant. Café Valley currently employs 560 at the facility.

“At Café Valley, we firmly believe in maximizing opportunity for the communities we serve,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer at Café Valley. “By investing in our facilities, we’re also investing in our local communities by adding jobs with competitive pay and numerous benefits. We are eager to grow our team in Marion because of this manufacturing investment and new product line.”

The new mini cupcake product line debuted in May.

“Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category,” said Matt Goldthwaite, senior vice president of sales at Café Valley. “We’ve received tremendous feedback on our new mini iced cupcakes and are excited to get them in consumers’ hands.”

Founded in 1987, Café Valley also offers un-iced vanilla and chocolate cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites, primarily to in-store bakeries, club stores, convenience stores and foodservice locations.