CLAYTON, NC — Baker Thermal Solutions, a Middleby Bakery Co., acquired BannerDay’s rectification ignitors and SmartBake oven zone controls support inventory and engineering collateral. This addition will enable the customer service/support efforts for legacy BannerDay SmartBake and Total Oven Control Solutions to Baker Thermal Solutions.

The arrangement was made after BannerDay’s decision to exit the baking market to focus solely on its sister company, the Joseph M Day Co.

“Our team knows these parts and are experts in the baking processes,” said Blake Colgan, Middleby Bakery director of aftermarket. “We look forward to working with BannerDay clients to meet production goals.”

For many years the two organizations have partnered in oven installations and upgrades resulting in knowledge and experience that will benefit current and future patrons. This foundation will also provide a seamless transition from BannerDay to Baker Thermal Solutions in this category of customer support, according to the company.