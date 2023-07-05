KANSAS CITY — Sustainability has become a critical part of doing business, but the definition has expanded beyond simply reducing carbon emissions. Today, sustainable business practices not only include reducing energy and water usage, but also transparent supply chains, regenerative agriculture and sustainably sourced ingredients, and even humane workforce policies.

Baking & Snack partnered with the American Bakers Association to bring the industry a benchmarking study conducted by Cypress Research on how the industry is incorporating sustainability and ESG business practices.

The study will reveal the scope of the wholesale baking industry’s commitment to ESG business practices and where companies are investing to set goals and track progress. The study extends beyond baking companies to include equipment and ingredients suppliers as well.

“Everyone wants clean water and clean air. Everyone needs a good job and an economy that delivers new opportunities and a better life,” said Marjorie Hellmer, president of Cypress Research. “This original industry research will provide a baseline for how baking is contributing to both by demonstrating how manufacturers are paving the way as leaders in sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The study findings will be presented and analyzed in an industry webinar, “State of the Baking Industry: Sustainability and the Future of Baking,” Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. CT.

In the webinar, sponsored by Corbion and moderated by Baking & Snack Editor Charlotte Atchley, Ms. Hellmer will present the study findings with analysis from Chris Wolfe, senior director, corporate environmental and sustainability, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., and Mark Hotze, vice president, sustainable food solutions, NAM, Corbion.

Register to attend this free webinar.