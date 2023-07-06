BOISE, IDAHO — Fran Malecha has been named president and chief executive officer of Amalgamated Sugar Co., a grower-owned sugar beet processing company. He will succeed John McCreedy, who is set to retire on July 31. Mr. Malecha most recently was president and CEO of Compass Minerals. Prior to Compass he was with Viterra, Inc., where he worked as chief operating officer and vice president of grain merchandising and transportation. Earlier, he spent 14 years at General Mills in finance and merchandising positions.