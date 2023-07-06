CHICAGO — ADM has acquired Prairie Pulse Inc., owners of a pulse crop cleaning, milling and packaging facility in Vanscoy, Sask., doubling its pulse footprint in the region.

Prairie Pulse’s operations in Vanscoy include origination, 12,000 tonnes of bulk storage, cleaning, milling, sorting, sizing and bagging. The pulse dehulling and splitting facility transforms lentils, chickpeas and peas into shelf- and food-ready products for domestic and international consumption. Financial terms of the purchase announced July 5 were not disclosed.

“Everything at ADM starts with the farmer,” said Aaron Brown, commercial manager at ADM. “Their success is our success, and we’re excited to strengthen our relationships with Canadian pulse growers through the acquisition of Prairie Pulse. This addition also expands our capabilities to meet the needs of our downstream customers, who are increasingly looking at pulses as protein sources for both human and animal nutrition products.”

ADM’s current services and operations in Saskatchewan include pulse origination and cleaning in North Battleford, canola crushing in Lloydminster, oilseed sourcing in Watson, and fertilizer sales and distribution in Lajord and Yorkton.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Prairie Pulse, our staff, and customers,” said Allan Wagner, chief executive officer of Prairie Pulse. “ADM is a global leader in agribusiness, transportation and processing, as well as the fast-growing alternative protein sector that our products serve. I’m excited, honored and proud to join the ADM team, whose guidance, strength and leadership will be a tremendous boost to our efforts to maintain, expand and grow our business.”