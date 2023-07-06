ODESSA, FLA. — Zeppelin Systems USA named Stephen Marquardt as president and managing director/chief executive officer and Sascha Stiller as managing director, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. The moves come after the retirement of Robert Anderson, who was CEO and worked at the company for 36 years.

Mr. Marquardt, who previously served as vice president of sales and marketing, will continue in these areas.

“Our primary focus will be to strengthen customer relationships, foster innovation, as well as deliver reliable, innovative and highly efficient plant engineering solutions for our customers,” Mr. Marquardt said.

Mr. Stiller will be responsible for commercial operations, internal processes and the company’s strategic initiatives. He spent the past three years serving as head of corporate development at Zeppelin Systems headquarters in Germany.

“I am thrilled to join Stephen in this new chapter for Zeppelin Systems USA,” Mr. Stiller said. “We have an incredible team who dedicate themselves to the success of the company every day. With the collective efforts of this remarkable team and our shared commitment, I am confident that we will propel Zeppelin Systems USA forward.”

The company specializes in plant engineering for the handling of high-quality bulk materials in the food industry and others.