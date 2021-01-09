GLENDALE, CALIF. — Jacob Barden has been named vice president of development at International House of Pancakes, LLC. He joins the Dine Brands Global, Inc. subsidiary alongside Michael Kaufman, who was named vice president of strategy and business analytics.

Mr. Barden brings more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, holding positions in finance, accounting and franchise development. He most recently was responsible for franchise and revenue growth at Burger King, working across development, marketing and franchisee operations.

In his new role, he will oversee IHOP’s development team as the restaurant chain continues to expand its footprint in new markets.

Mr. Kaufman joins IHOP after nine years at L.E.K. Consulting, where he was a principal responsible for leading strategy engagement, developing long-term growth strategies and examining consumer trends for companies across the food and beverage and services industry. In his new role, he will leverage analytics to generate insights and formulate strategies for the all-day breakfast chain.

The new hires signal the completion of IHOP’s new executive leadership team. Other recent additions include Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer; Nathan Casey, executive director of customer relationship management; Dale Wilson, vice president of consumer insights; and Candice Jacobson; director or brand communications.

“Both Jacob and Michael have proven track records of success and a wealth of category knowledge, and we’re thrilled to welcome them both to the team,” said Jay Johns, president of IHOP. “With new innovative endeavors, a strong development strategy and the expansion of our menu beyond breakfast, we are bringing in key players with a vision for the future state and growth potential for IHOP.”