MALMÖ, SWEDEN —Marie-Jose David has been named Oatly Group’s new chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. She is succeeding Christian Hanke, who held the role since 2020.

"I am delighted to welcome Marie-Jose to lead our global financial team as we enter our next phase of growth," said Jean-Christophe Flatin, chief executive officer of Oatly. "We believe her impressive global and operational experience in scaling world-class and high-growth consumer brands will help Oatly as we expand into new markets, pursue profitable growth, and help convert more people to plant-based consumption.”

As CFO, Ms. David will lead the company’s global finance function.

Ms. David brings over two decades of global finance and leadership experience to the company in addition to operational experience with consumer brands.

Ms. David previously held leadership positions in finance at Mars Veterinary Health International, Americas for Pandora and L’Oreal USA.

"I am excited to join the impressive, mission-led team at Oatly," Ms. David said. "Oatly is a values-driven, iconic brand redefining the global food system for the sake of our planet. I look forward to working with Jean-Christophe and the entire team to leverage Oatly’s innovative and great-tasting plant-based product portfolio to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."