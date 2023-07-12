BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products has launched Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread, a new foodservice and retail offering for convenience store operators.

The product features a crispy flatbread base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, asiago and Romano cheeses with a mix of Italian herbs. Rich Products is rolling out the flatbread in a bakeable variety for c-store kitchens and a frozen, individually wrapped, take-and-bake retail option.

“C-stores can drive incremental sales and profit by offering side items that are easy to eat on the go,” said Alyssa Barrett, customer marketing manager – convenience for Rich Products. “New Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread helps operators maximize their labor and space, since it’s so easy to thaw and pop into the oven for a fresh-baked, delicious snack that will entice customers.”