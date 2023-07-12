PITTSBURGH, PA. — Better-for-you ingredients manufacturer Barchemy, LLC is opening its third manufacturing facility in Donora, Pa., which will specialize in the production of coatings, chips and fillings based on peanut butter formulas.

The opening of the new facility marks just over a year since a five-alarm fire consumed the company’s main plant. Although significant damage was incurred, no fatalities resulted from the fire.

"Once we got over the initial shock, everyone in the company committed to bringing Barchemy back stronger than ever," said Larry Toscano, chief executive officer of Barchemy. “In fact, we made sure all of our employees were paid during the reconstruction, and not a single job was lost as a result of the fire. Thanks to the hard work of our entire team, we didn’t lose a single customer and continue to grow.”

With the completion of the new facility, Barchemy will be able to remove peanut-based allergens from its other manufacturing facilities, according to Matthew Cooper, president of the company.

A celebration for employees, local first responders and regional dignitaries will be held at the opening of the new facility.