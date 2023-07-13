CHICAGO — Kooshy Croutons is now available at all Whole Foods Market locations.

The company was launched in early 2022 by brothers Jon and Matt Wachsman as the only Non-GMO Project verified crouton brand on the market, securing more than 3,000 store locations in its first year at the likes of H-E-B, the Fresh Market, Meijer, Albertsons Safeway, Mariano’s Fresh Thyme and Central Market.

“Landing your first national retailer is a huge deal as a startup,” said Jon Wachsman. “Having that account be Whole Foods, where we’re the only branded crouton nationally, is a dream come true. We’re excited to reintroduce shoppers nationwide to the joy of adding high quality, delicious croutons to their salads.”

Kooshy Croutons offers four vegan and dairy-free flavors — Mambo Italiano (garlic, basil, Parmesan); Almost Naked (sea salt, black pepper); Poco Picante (chile, lime); and French Toast (cinnamon, maple sugar) — which are available at approximately 500 Whole Foods locations nationwide for $4.49 per 5-oz bag.