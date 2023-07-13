LONGVIEW, WASH. — EGT, LLC, a joint venture among Bunge, Pan Ocean America and Agtegra Cooperative, will nearly triple the current capacity of soybean meal storage at its export terminal on the Columbia River at the Port of Longview, Wash.

EGT said the project, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, will include improving handling capabilities, enabling it to operate with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.

“This investment will allow us to better serve our customers at both ends of our value chain, providing an additional export outlet for the incremental meal expected to be produced in the US, mostly influenced by higher demand for vegetable oil from the renewable diesel industry,” said Jason Gertken, president of EGT. “We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to the Longview community with this expansion.”

EGT is a joint venture between Bunge, a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients; Pan Ocean America, an affiliate of Harim, an integrated Korean company that operates agri-trading and logistics business; and Agtegra, a farmer-owned cooperative. EGT has invested more than $200 million in the terminal, which handles up to 150 vessels per year, with an annual throughput capacity of about 9 million tonnes.

EGT owns and operates the export grain terminal at the Port of Longview as well as four facilities in Montana that supply the export terminal. The terminal is among the leading facilities operating in the region with a design that enables it to handle wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and dried distiller’s grains (DDGs) through both barge and rail.

The terminal elevator has barge and rail intake with the ability to accommodate six 110-car shuttle trains at any given time without decoupling the locomotives. State-of-the-art equipment such as two-layer wheat cleaners, robotic shuttle car gate openers and specially designed storage bins promote product flow for soybean meal and DDGs contribute to the facility’s efficiency. The terminal is able to unload 120,000 bus of grain per hour, unloading a 110-car train in less than five hours.