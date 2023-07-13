RICHMOND, BC. —Arjan Stephens, former general manager of Nature’s Path Organic Foods and president of the company’s subsidiary Que Pasa, has been named president of Nature’s Path. On June 1, Mr. Stephens’ mother, Ratana Stephens, co-founder of the company, retired as chief executive officer of Nature’s Path and joined the company’s board.

"Our company has always been about nourishing people and the planet," Ms. Stephens said. "I am proud to pass the torch to Arjan, who has been an integral part of the company for over 17 years. He has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to making Nature's Path Organic Foods the first choice for consumers who value high-quality organic food.

“With Arjan as president, working alongside the company's leadership team, we are confident that Nature's Path will continue to thrive and fulfill its mission to leave the earth better than we found it.”

According to Nature’s Path, continuing the company’s legacy as a family-run business will allow it to uphold its commitment to organic practices and sustainability. The company sells products in 50 countries and has acquired brands including Anita’s Organic Mill, Que Pasa and Love Child Organics.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nature's Path Organic Foods as its new president,” Mr. Stephens said. “On behalf of the entire team I want to express heartfelt appreciation for the incredible leadership and vision of my mom Ratana Stephens, who co-founded Nature's Path with my dad, Arran, over 35 years ago. With her unwavering commitment to our mission to leave the earth better than we found it, the company has grown into a leader in the organic food industry. I look forward to continuing their legacy of innovation and sustainability and ensuring that Nature's Path Organic Foods will always be the first choice for consumers who value great tasting, high-quality, organic food."