GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Wheaties, a cereal brand of General Mills, Inc., has unveiled a new limited-edition cereal box featuring brothers J.J. and T.J. Watt, who are both professional football athletes.

J.J. Watt is a former Arizona Cardinal and the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2011 while T.J. Watt is currently a Pittsburgh Steelers star. Not only do these two join the list of professional athletes to appear on a Wheaties cereal box — including Lebron James in 2020, Michael Jordan in 2021 and Simone Biles in 2022 — but also are the first brothers to be featured on a Wheaties cereal box since 1934. The back of the cover also features J.J. and T.J.’s brother Derek.

Moreover, Wheaties said it will donate $100,000 to the brothers’ Justin J. Watt Foundation to help create safe after-school athletic opportunities for middle schoolers.

The limited-edition Wheaties box will be available at major national retailers in early August for $6.19.