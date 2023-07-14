ROCHESTER, NY. — Ingredients PLUS has named Victor Pacheco senior vice president of operations and logistics.

In his new role, Mr. Pacheco will lead the creation and management of operational strategies at Ingredients PLUS, which include supply chain management, production operations, logistics and customer delivery. He and his team also will meet customers where and when their production circumstances allow while “expanding the Rochester-headquartered firm’s footprint,” Ingredients PLUS noted. Moreover, Mr. Pacheco has become a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Mr. Pacheco joins Ingredients PLUS from Bunge where he was a plant manager and director of continuous improvement. At Bunge, Mr. Pacheco oversaw production of oils including soybean, palm, canola, cotton and corn amongst other products.

Mr. Pacheco received a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations at Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University.

“Victor has years of experience with a global leader in our industry and his personality and skill set match perfectly with our team and our goals as a company,” said Erin Johnson, senior vice president of organizational strategy and development at Ingredients PLUS. “He’s already proving critical to our strategic growth across the US as well as plans to diversify our product offerings.”

Ingredients PLUS is a technology-driven ingredients supplier for the food and beverage industry, using a fleet of trucks, railcars and plants in Pennsylvania and New York to primarily fill food and beverage manufacturer’ needs in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.