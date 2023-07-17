CLEVELAND – Palmer Holland, Inc. will support distribution, marketing and sales activities for the pea protein, pea fiber and upcycled pea starch from Puris through a partnership between the two companies. The distribution partnership will target the food, beverage, sports nutrition, health, pet food and nutraceuticals markets across the United States and Canada.

"Our partnership with Palmer Holland represents a pivotal moment in Puris' growth journey," said Tyler Lorenzen, chief executive officer of Puris. "Palmer Holland's distribution network and industry knowledge will notably enhance our ability to reach more customers. By joining forces, we aim to inspire positive change in the food industry by making clean, sustainable and delicious plant-based choices accessible to more consumers across North America."

Puris operates a pea protein facility in Dawson, Minn. Cleveland-based Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials.

“It's no secret that Puris is the most sought-after brand of specialty pea derivatives in the world, but they are also a proven leader in the entire plant-based movement," said Bret Horace, vice president – consumer and life sciences for Palmer Holland. "To see their business scale and diversify as it has, to be named their partner in the go-to-market strategy to provide unmatched service, and for us to be a part of that next phase of growth is quite humbling.”