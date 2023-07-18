DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is expanding its GoodWheat product line to include pancake and waffle mixes and Quikcakes, a single-serve instant pancake mix targeted at children. The pancake and waffle mixes are available in buttermilk, chocolate chocolate chip and apple cinnamon flavors, while Quikcakes are available in buttermilk, chocolate chocolate chip and confetti flavors.

“Pancakes are a beloved classic in every household and represent a $850 million category, with better-for-you nutrition and protein-forward options seeing the highest rates of growth,” said Stan Jacot, president and chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences. “However, many consumers — especially kids — don’t like the taste or texture of current better-for-you options. GoodWheat’s new instant Quikcakes and pancake and waffle mixes deliver the delicious taste and fluffy texture everyone loves about pancakes with significantly more fiber and protein than traditional offerings. We’re excited to expand the GoodWheat portfolio with favorites that deliver the nutritional benefits we need in foods the whole family craves, from breakfast to dinner.”

GoodWheat is a proprietary grain ingredient developed by Arcadia that contains eight times the total dietary fiber with 30% fewer calories when compared to conventional wheat varieties, according to the company. GoodWheat initially entered the CPG market in the pasta sector, boasting a product line with four times the fiber of traditional pasta and 9 grams of protein per serving. Since the pasta’s launch last year, the company has been open about wanting to expand the GoodWheat product line to include other grain-based foods categories.

According to the company, Quikcakes contain 11 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein per serving. The single-serve mixes are sold in 10-oz cartons with five individual 2-oz sachets per carton at the suggested retail price of $5.99 to $6.49 per box. The multi-serving pancake and waffle mixes contain 8 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein per serving at the suggested retail price of $5.49 to $5.99 per pouch. Both baking mix varieties will be available beginning in August, with rollouts continuing through September.