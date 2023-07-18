GARDEN CITY, NY. — Frozen pasta manufacturer and specialty foods importer Seviroli Foods LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired Mama Rosie’s, a second-generation family-owned frozen pasta manufacturer. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Mama Rosie’s manufactures a range of filled and non-filled pasta products for its customer base in the Northeast. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. Looking ahead, Nick Sardo, owner and chief executive officer of Mama Rosie’s, will assume a senior adviser position in the merged companies.

“Nick and his management team have achieved excellent growth at Mama Rosie’s while staying true to the company’s core focus of manufacturing high-quality pasta and maintaining outstanding customer service,” said Paul Vertullo, president and CEO of Seviroli. “Our combination with Mama Rosie’s is exciting and allows us to reinforce our commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers and exciting ideas for this category.”