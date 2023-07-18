WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products moved up 0.2% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, fell 0.1%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 12 posted month-over-month increases and 6 finished lower.

The June index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 355.1% of the 1982-84 average, up 8.8% from a year ago. For all food at home, the June index was 302.3, up 4.7% from June 2022.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in June was 290.2, up 0.7% from May and up 7.3% from June 2022. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 324.5, up 1% from May and up 12.1% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 280.7, up 1.1% from the previous month and up 6.9% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 295.5, up 0.2% from May and up 5.9% from June 2022.

The price index for bakery products in June was 392.7, up 0.1% from May and up 9.5% from June 2022.

The June index for bread was 238.2, up 0.7% from May and up 11.5% from June 2022. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 431.7, up 0.4% from May and up 11.9% from June 2022. For bread other than white, the index was 462.9, up 0.9% from May and up 10.8% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in June was 230, up 0.3% from May and up 8.2% from June 2022. The June index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 369.4, down 0.6% from May but up 8.3% from June 2022. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 391.9, down 0.1% from May but up 7.8% from June 2022; and cookies, 346.5, down 0.7% from the previous month but up 8.8% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in June was 352, down 0.1% from May but up 9.4% from June 2022. Under this heading, other price indexes in June included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 389.7, up 2% from May and up 6.1% from June 2022; crackers and cracker products, 423.2, up 0.3% from May and up 12.1% from June 2022; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 344.3, down 0.6% from May but up 8.3% from the previous year.