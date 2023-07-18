CHICAGO — ADM is launching a significant expansion of its regenerative agriculture program, designed to help North American producers earn additional income while making a positive impact on the environment and their soil’s health.

After successfully enrolling more than 1 million acres in 2022, ADM said it will invest to expand its re:generations program to cover 2 million acres in 2023, on its way to a goal of 4 million acres globally by 2025.

“With a value chain that stretches from more than 200,000 producers to downstream customers spanning food, feed, fuel, industrial and consumer products, ADM has an unparalleled ability to scale regenerative agriculture practices around the globe,” said Paul Scheetz, director of Climate Smart Ag Origination at ADM. “We’re proud of our groundbreaking work to support regenerative agriculture efforts, which was recognized with a grant from the US Department of Agriculture through which we’ll direct more funding directly to producers.

“We are helping create new value for our producer customers, while they reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase soil carbon sequestration, improve water quality, and promote biodiversity.”

The expansion will offer producers spanning 18 states and three Canadian provinces financial incentives and technical support for implementing practices including cover cropping, improved nutrient management and conservation tillage. ADM is incentivizing multiple practices and performance outcomes spanning crops including corn, soybeans, peanuts and wheat. Producers who enroll receive premium payments ranging up to $25 an acre per year, and in some instances also receive an additional per bushel premium for grain delivered to ADM.

ADM designed re:generations as a menu-based program for ease of use and adoption by producers, including short-term agreements along with customized and localized support.

ADM said it will continue to expand the availability of Farmers Business Network’s Gradable digital farm-management tool to simplify the re:generations enrollment process and provide a smooth but thorough data collection experience that allows ADM to pay producers quickly and easily following each program year.

This July and August, ADM program managers will begin conducting in-person informational meetings, educating producers on the company’s program and offerings, and allowing them an opportunity to start the enrollment process. Timing is ideal as producers consider their cover crop plan for the fall and planting decisions for the spring of 2024. Full information on how to enroll, as well as other details, can be found here.

ADM, which has made sustainability a pillar of its corporate growth strategy, was honored by the 2022 SEAL Business Awards for expanding its regenerative agriculture programs supporting farmers across North America. ADM won the 2022 Environmental Initiatives category, granted by a panel of environmental and energy industry experts, that recognizes exceptional programs or initiatives that push the frontier on environmental leadership and progress.