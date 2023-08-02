



KANSAS CITY – Just because breakfast is the most important meal of the day doesn't mean it needs to stay the same. Numerous changes and innovations are appearing in the breakfast and snack bar market, especially with cereals and protein bars. Whether it be a new flavor, an original product or an updated twist on a classic item, the updates across the industry prove exciting and abundant.

The most noticeable changes are appearing in the cereal category, where customers can now find a new character on General Mills’ Monster Cereal boxes. For fans of Kellogg’s products, the company has added a maple flavor Raisin Bran and a Rainbow Krispies cereal, a fresh twist on a beloved classic featuring 20% daily value in vitamin D. Seven Sundays also released an upcycled oat protein cereal featuring 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Unique variations of the protein and snack bar also have been a popular commodity. Alani Nu launched a revamped line of protein bars with interesting and exciting flavors like peanut butter and jelly and Rocky Road. MadeGood Foods entered the breakfast market with its first MadeGood Mornings item, a gluten-free, vegan bar available in three different flavors. Meanwhile, women-founded organic granola bar company Kate’s Real Food introduced its gluten-free white chocolate macadamia bars, and Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc. added two dessert flavors to its line of protein bars: Boston crème pie and chocolate mint.

Elsewhere at the breakfast table, Cascade Milling is releasing a 25-lb bag of whole grain pancake and waffle mix for wholesale customers. The mix is certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified. Kellogg also is expanding its Eggo lineup with three new flavors: Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go waffles, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana waffles and Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast waffles.